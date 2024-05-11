Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 295,036 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,481 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 295,036 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 230.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $217.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

