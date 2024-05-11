Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.64.
Savaria Price Performance
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current year.
Savaria Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 91.23%.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
