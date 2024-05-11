TD Securities Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on T. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

Shares of T traded down C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$22.01. 4,784,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.12 and a 12 month high of C$27.85.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0008941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

