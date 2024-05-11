Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.40 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.58. 984,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

