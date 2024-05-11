Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.73.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9056785 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.