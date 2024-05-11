Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on Stelco and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.61.

Get Stelco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stelco

Stelco Trading Up 3.9 %

Stelco Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:STLC traded up C$1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching C$42.97. 302,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.38. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stelco’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.