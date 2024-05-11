Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 47.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.23. 4,213,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,009. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.