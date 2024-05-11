Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,718. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

