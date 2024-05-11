Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $34,251,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after buying an additional 282,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,411,000 after buying an additional 251,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,444 shares of company stock worth $3,820,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.87 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

