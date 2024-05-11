Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 503.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,737 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 337,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,563. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

