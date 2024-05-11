Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sprott alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SII

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$57.58. 41,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.81. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$38.43 and a 1 year high of C$58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.