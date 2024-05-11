Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Sprott Stock Performance
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprott Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
