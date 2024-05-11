Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$128.00 at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.85.

Stantec Stock Down 1.6 %

STN traded down C$1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting C$110.59. 198,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,646. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$77.00 and a 12-month high of C$118.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.1810964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

