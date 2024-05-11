Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $3,281,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Elevance Health by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,572,000 after buying an additional 92,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $539.18. 841,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,086. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.89. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $543.13.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

