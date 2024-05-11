Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 265 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16,195.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,560,000 after acquiring an additional 844,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,255,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,447,000 after buying an additional 607,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.49. 3,158,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,536. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average of $194.93.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.