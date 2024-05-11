Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 685 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.88.

IDXX traded up $9.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.82. 526,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,895. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

