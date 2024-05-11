Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.81.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$0.89 on Friday, reaching C$30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 689,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.69. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.