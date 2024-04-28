Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

TSE SU opened at C$53.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The stock has a market cap of C$69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$54.10.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

