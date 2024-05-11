B. Riley Trims Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Target Price to $17.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

BOWL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of BOWL opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bowlero by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bowlero by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bowlero by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

