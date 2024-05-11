Citigroup Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $16.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 193.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 101.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after buying an additional 963,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

