AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $3,420.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,108.83.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,979.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,055.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,797.61. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

