Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,229 shares of company stock worth $62,006. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 352,607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 196,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

