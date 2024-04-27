Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 2.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 187,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. 80,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,451. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

