Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,909 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 276,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

