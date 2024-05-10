Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $6.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAYO

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,282 shares of company stock worth $5,849,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 74.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.