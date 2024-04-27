Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

