WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 148,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,433. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

