Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,750 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

LOW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.87. 2,001,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,073. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.