Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,427 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,280,000 after buying an additional 708,947 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after buying an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,960,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,691,000 after buying an additional 185,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.