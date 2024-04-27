SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. 967,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,203. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

