Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $239.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,874. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

