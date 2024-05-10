Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.