Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $173.59 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of Whirlpool worth $173,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Whirlpool by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

