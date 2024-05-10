JUST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.25 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $324.34 million and $19.25 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUST Profile

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

