BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.