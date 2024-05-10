Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.02. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 6,594.92%. Analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 32.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

