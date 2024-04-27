Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

ESI stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,790,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,676,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

