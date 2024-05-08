Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Amphenol worth $315,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

NYSE APH traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

