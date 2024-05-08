Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $334.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $334,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $347.04. The stock had a trading volume of 659,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

