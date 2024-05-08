Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $319.84 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $319,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 4,596,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,230. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

