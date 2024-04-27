Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $6.88

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $446.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

