Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $790.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

