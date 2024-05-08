Brokerages Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) PT at $27.25

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

CECO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

