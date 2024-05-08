Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 167.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,250,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

