Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 227.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Triumph Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Triumph Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Triumph Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

