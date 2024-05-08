ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $7.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 125.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 189,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 250,925 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 186.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 569,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 370,319 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $17,221,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

