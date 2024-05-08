Cormark Comments on Algoma Central Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Algoma Central in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$14.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.85. The company has a market cap of C$578.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Algoma Central has a one year low of C$14.14 and a one year high of C$15.75.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.60 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

