International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.14.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
