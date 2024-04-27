International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.14.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,018 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.'s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

