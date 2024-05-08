Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after buying an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $17,255,000.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.89. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

