iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,648,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.