Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

